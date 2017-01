Mon 2:29 PM : now playing: Research & Development mostly cloudy, 19F

Welcome to WMBR WMBR is the MIT campus radio station. We broadcast on 88.1 FM between 20 and 24 hours per day, 365 days a year. We transmit at 720 watts, effective radiated power from the top of the Eastgate Building in Kendall Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Our programming includes a wide range of music shows, public affairs programs and eclectic audio entertainment. Upcoming Special Events: Beach Toys Performs Live on WMBR's Pipeline For more info on upcoming special events, check out the full WMBR Events Calendar.