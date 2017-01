Welcome to WMBR WMBR is the MIT campus radio station. We broadcast on 88.1 FM between 20 and 24 hours per day, 365 days a year. We transmit at 720 watts, effective radiated power from the top of the Eastgate Building in Kendall Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Our programming includes a wide range of music shows, public affairs programs and eclectic audio entertainment.

Now On the Air R&B Jukebox

with Captain Al We play R&B, blues, soul, and funk of the ’60s, ’70s, and early ’80s. Weekly features include: anniversary tunes, the James Brown Jam of the Week, Temptations Jam of the Week, and the Stuck-in-My-Head Song of the Week. You’ll also hear me babble endlessly between tracks about what was going on both around town and in the world at the time of a certain song’s release. We play R&B, blues, soul, and funk of the ’60s, ’70s, and early ’80s. Weekly features include: anniversary tunes, the James Brown Jam of the Week, Temptations Jam of the Week, and the Stuck-in-My-Head Song of the Week. You’ll also hear me babble endlessly between tracks about what was going on both around town and in the world at the time of a certain song’s release.